Emmanuel Dennis Joins Troost-Ekong at Watford

Watford have agreed a deal to sign Nigeria forward, Emmanuel Dennis, from Club Bruges.

The Premier League newcomers who have Vice Captain of Super Eagles, William Troost-Ekong in their fold, are currently finalising personal terms with the 23-year-old, who has two caps for Nigeria.

Dennis spent part of the 2020-21 season on loan at Bundesliga side Cologne.

He scored 27 goals in more than 90 club appearances for Club Bruges, having joined them in 2017, and played in both the Champions League and Europa League.

A Watford statement read: “An agreement with Club Brugge has been reached for the transfer of exciting young forward Emmanuel Dennis, Watford FC is delighted to confirm.

“A scorer of 27 goals in just over 90 club appearances for Brugge, he has featured in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

“The Hornets are currently finalising personal terms with the pacey striker – capped twice by Nigeria so far – who began his professional career with some experience as a teenager in the Ukrainian Premier League with Zorya Luhansk.”

Dennis is poised to become Watford’s second attacking signing of the summer – Ashley Fletcher will join as a free agent on July 1 when his contract with Middlesbrough expires.

