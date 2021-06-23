Buhari Appoints Buratai, Olonisakin, Ambassadors to Benin Republic, Cameroon

By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd.), as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Benin Republic.

A former Defence Chief, Gen. Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (retd.), was named the Head of Mission to Cameroon.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, according to a statement by the Information Officer in the ministry, Kimiebi Ebienfa, presented letters of credence to the ex-service chiefs, during a brief ceremony in Abuja.

“The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama today, June 22, 2021, presented Letters of Credence to the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Cameroon, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin (rtd.), and the Ambassador-Designate of Nigeria to the Republic of Benin, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd.).

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs during the brief ceremony congratulated the immediate-past service chiefs on their appointment and called on them to deploy their wealth of experience to promote Nigeria’s interest during their tour of duty in countries of accreditation.”

The statement was, however, silent on the posting of the other former service chiefs – former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok- Ette Ibas (rtd), ex-Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd.); and former Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Usman (rtd.).

Buhari had on February 4, 2021, appointed the ex-service chiefs as non-career Ambassadors.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

