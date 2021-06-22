TPDCL, Silverbird Group Seal Cinema Contract

Ndubuisi Francis

President, Silverbird Group, Mr. Guy Murray-Bruce has assured that his firm’s multi-million naira contract with Tejuosho Property and Development Company Limited (TPDCL) would unlock new business opportunities for lasting and enduring wealth in Lagos State.

Murray-Bruce, who disclosed this while signing a contract for the establishment of Silverbird Cinema at the shopping mall, Yaba, noted with enthusiasm, that Lagos State would witness more economic boom while infusing creativity in the minds of Lagosians, as more guests are expected to visit and patronize the market.

He said: “Our strategic and innovative collaborations with a wholly-independent real estate development firm (TPDCL) will revolutionise value systems while creating new opportunities for lasting wealth.

“With this, we are going to attract new and more visitors into the market as well as the state” he affirmed while signing an agreement to set-up a six- screen cinema at the mall.”

Briefing the journalists on the partnership agreement in Lagos State, the General Manager, TPDCL, Mr. Edward Stevenson said more business opportunities were expected, as more than 60,000 guests would visit the mall on daily basis.

He assured that adequate security arrangements have been made to control both human and vehicular traffic.

Stevenson noted that there are over 1, 000 car park spaces in different locations in and around the mall, noting that parking space would never pose a challenge for them.

The management, he added, is also considering establishing a community radio station in the mall for the dissemination of important information as well as advertising goods and services in and outside the market.

According to him, Tejuosho would be the first market in the whole of the African region to have cinema as well as radio station in a corporate mall, describing such feat as novel.

The development company as well as architecture/engineering teams, he added, had swung into action, to bring the gigantic project to fruition, as they are quite dedicated to creating a masterpiece in the mall.

The cinema, according to Stevenson, would be built on the third floor of the shopping mall with full culinary concessions of movie watchers for popcorn, drinks, shawarma and ice cream among other snacks, adding that there would be a food court of 21 prime restaurants with a sitting area of over 400 people.

While appreciating the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his priceless support, the General Manager said the cinema would debut in December 2021, describing it as a mark of true team work and genius at play.

“As you can see all around, we are putting finishing touches to the property and work is proceeding at a steady pace. We are satisfied with the progress. We are a wholly-independent real estate development company and our agreement with the government is clear.

“We are to develop this property as a market and that is precisely our focus,” he stated

