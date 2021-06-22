Standard Bank Organises Investors’ Conference

Standard Bank Group is bringing together international investors, policymakers and top African corporates to look ahead to the opportunities in a growing Africa.

The 11th Africa Investors’ Conference (AIC), being organised in collaboration with ICBC Standard Bank, is being held over five days, from June 21st to 25th.

According to a statement, Standard Bank Group has partnered with Microsoft to power the conference’s virtual format, using the Teams platform to host over 3,000 meetings between African corporates and institutional investors over the five-day period.

Attendees would hear a keynote address from Corporate Vice President and President, Microsoft MEA, Samer Abu-Ltaif,on why Africa’s speedy adoption of tech will help to drive growth on the continent.

In 2020, a total of over 2,800 meetings which attracted over 40 corporates were facilitated through the conference.

The statement noted that this year is set to be the biggest yet, with at least 25 per cent more African corporates confirmed to attend.

Further enhanced by the attendance of some of Africa’s leading policymakers and speakers from prominent organisations in Africa and globally, the agenda-setting conference provides a virtual platform for equity investors such as AIG, Jefferies and JP Morgan to meet in select groups and identify investment opportunities with some of the continent’s most successful corporates, including Nampak, MTN, Anglo American Platform, Liberty Holdings and many more.

“Key insights will be delivered during the conference’s flagship plenary sessions which will feature His Excellency, the Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Vera Songwe, UN Under-Secretary General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa, Lesetja Kganyago, Governor, South African Reserve Bank and Standard Bank Group CEO Sim Tshabalala.

“With the impact of the COVID-19 crisis in mind, this year’s conference is distinctly forward looking, and will track the opportunities on offer to investors and corporates under the themes of Africa’s People, Progress and Potential.

“Topics to be covered will range from digital infrastructure, sustainable technology advances, the African Continental Free-Trade Area (AfCFTA), specific opportunities within Mozambique, Ghana and South Africa, as well as economic overviews for many African countries,” the statement added.

It stated that policymakers’ country sessions would cover the latest monetary and fiscal policy reforms while the thought-leadership sessions would cover countries, sectors, current issues and trends to showcase the opportunity for investment and growth across Africa.

“Despite the trying and unique circumstances last year, we were able to bring together a wealth of policymakers, corporates and investors committed to the long-term prosperity of Africa. We are confident of similarly strong engagement this year and looking forward to facilitating productive conversations regarding the investment opportunities across the continent,” CEO Wholesale Clients, Standard Bank Group, Kenny Fihla said.

