Modric’s Wonder Goal Ends Scotland’s Dream

Scotland’s dream of making history by progressing at Euro 2020 came to a sobering end with a heartbreaking defeat by Croatia at Hampden.

With both sides knowing a win would grant passage to the last 16, Nikola Vlasic arrowed the World Cup finalists into an early lead to silence the national stadium in Glasgow.

However, a thundering drive just before half-time from Callum McGregor caused the 12,000 fans to explode in a cacophony of hope.

But Luka Modric’s sumptuous first-time shot after an hour broke Scotland and Ivan Perisic glanced in a third from a corner to record Croatia’s first-ever win over the Scots.

The margin of victory was also enough to earn them second place in the group ahead of the Czech Republic on goals scored, with both those sides advancing to the last 16.

The second half started with fresh positivity, but it was to be unfounded for the Scots.

Within five minutes, Josko Gvardiol was denied one on one by David Marshall. The Scotland goalkeeper would come to his nation’s aid moments later as Croatia cranked up the pressure.

Then, the sliding doors moment. Stuart Armstrong dropped his shoulder to loop in a gorgeous ball to the back post. McGinn appeared as if by magic but could not adjust his stride and somehow sent the ball wide from a matter of yards.

Just three minutes later, the Croats struck again. Modric was afforded time and space after a lay off from Mateo Kovacic, and with the outside of his right boot, the 35-year-old steered the ball into the net. Sublime.

As Scotland poured forward, the game was ended as a contest with 13 to play. Perisic surged to the front post at a corner and guided the ball in off the back post. Scotland’s Euro dream was over.

As the whistle sounded for a full-time, Hampden rocked to the noise of “We’ll be coming down the road”. Those fans will be hoping to see these likes again soon.

