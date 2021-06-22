LSF PR Bags Three SABRE Awards

LSF PR, a Pan-African public relation agency, has announced multiple wins at the 2021 edition of the SABRE awards, which held virtually in May 2021. The SABRE Awards is the world’s biggest public relation awards programme, established to recognize the best public relations work from across the world.

A statement by LSF PR said the agency won the SABRE Africa awards for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building, Best PR campaign in West Africa, and was also awarded Winner in the Mining and Extractive Industries category.

The statement also stated that the agency also received two certificates of excellence for the outstanding campaign in West Africa and special events/sponsorships.

The statement added: “The agency was shortlisted as a finalist in the Energy and Natural Resources Category alongside agency counterparts across Europe, Middle East and Africa (SABRE EMEA).

“This year makes it the fourth in a row where LSF PR has bagged awards at the world’s largest PR Award. Last year, the agency won two Gold Awards for Financial Communications and Sponsorship. In 2019, LSF PR also won 4 awards, being named a finalist in the Platinum category (Africa), and winner in the Diamond category (EMEA), for its noteworthy brand-building campaign.”

Speaking on the achievement, the Chief Executive Officer, LSF PR, Bidemi Zakariyau Akande, said: “It is a true honour for us to be recognized for the high-value work that we do. Despite the unique challenges that came with the global COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to push the boundaries to ensure that we executed only the best of campaigns to drive a deep impact for our clients. These award wins represent our continued commitment to excellence, diligence, and breaking frontiers regardless of any given situation. I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment, but more importantly proud of my team members whose tireless dedication greatly impacted this win. We will continue to strive to deliver excellence to all our clients.”

