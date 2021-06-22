Green Energy Begins LPG Extraction Plant Installation in Rivers

Operators of the Otakikpo Marginal Field in OML-11, Green Energy International Ltd (GEIL) has begun installation of 12MMSCFD LPG Extraction plant at the Otakikpo Marginal Field in Rivers State, which is meant to be completed by the last quarter of this year.

As stated in a media release issued to newsmen by the firm recently, the LPG project is part of operator’s gas flares-out project aimed at eliminating gas flaring, industrialising the host community by using the gas to generate energy to the benefit both host community and the country at large.

The LPG Extraction Plant project is the first modular project of its type to be conceptualised and installed by any local oil and gas operator in Nigeria.

According to the CEO of the company, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe, GEIL has also commenced the pre-commissioning exercise for the just concluded 2MW x three units gas powered CAT generators. “The generators shall supply power to the LPG extraction plant while about 1-MW shall be supplied to the host communities.”

The project, he added, got its Approval-to-Construct in April 2018 and was on fast track for completion. “By July 2019, the equipment fabrication had been completed with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and company representatives witnessing the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT) in China which lasted for over a month.”

Adegbulugbe further expressed satisfaction in the progress that the company has made in its efforts to ensure the green-house effect is eliminated completely in GEIL operations.

In his words, “This project is a victory for all – the environment, our community, our Company and its stakeholders. This milestone further establishes GEIL as a responsible organisation which focuses on sustainability of the environment in which it operates.”

Also speaking, the project’s General Manager, Johnson Akinyemi, explained that upon completion, the project would supply about 60-metric -tonnes of LPG (cooking gas) to the domestic market daily.

He said the plant works on a hybrid system and consists of four major processes of compression, dehydration, refrigeration, and hydrocarbon separation.

On his part, the Director of Engineering Services for the company, Adenrele Falade, described the installation and pre-commissioning works were critical milestone for the company and its Technical Partner- Lekoil towards meeting its objective of gas flares-out which is in tandem with Federal Government policy for all producing companies in Nigeria.

