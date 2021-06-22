FG Unveils Nigeria’s Tallest Flagpole in Jigawa

Olawale Ajimotokan in Dutse

The federal government yesterday inaugurated the Nigerian tallest flag project at the Malam Alu Agro Allied complex in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State.

The unfurling ceremony was graced by the Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar, and the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Muhammadu Sanusi, while the federal government entourage was led by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The flagpole, which stands at 50.3 metres, is the second tallest in Africa with a flag width of 20 metres by 10 metres that is visible within a five kilometre radius. The project was designed and fabricated by a team of Nigerian engineers. Its foundation is about eight metres deep and is subjected to wind analysis.

The Chairman of Malam Alu Agro Company, Hon Farouk Adamu Aliyu, said the 70 hectares farm settlement boasts of 120,000 birds, 400 cows, a 40 tonnes per hour fertilizer blending plant and a greenhouse that produces between 15 and 20 tons of tomatoes per week.

He said the hoisting of the flag has furthered the effort of uniting the country and instituted the spirit of patriotism among Nigerians, while also promoting tourism and other sites in Jigawa State as well as helping to improve the local economy around those locations.

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museum and Monuments, Prof Abba Tijjani, said a mini museum would be built around the site, while the process of making the flagpole a national monument would soon be initiated by the federal government.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the project as a clear testimony to the success of the agricultural revolution embarked upon by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

He noted that at least two programmes of the administration, the CBN Anchor Borrowers Programme and the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative, have succeeded in revolutionising agriculture in the country.

According to him, “Today’s visit is a double barrelled one aimed at showcasing successes in agriculture as well as in tourism. Malam Farouk has, as they say, used one stone to kill two birds. Not only is he showcasing success in agriculture, he is also helping to make Jigawa State a choice destination for tourists by erecting the tallest Nigerian flagpole in the country. This is a good thinking for which I commend him.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

