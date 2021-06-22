Buhari: Nigeria will Forge Closer Co-operation with Iran

Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the election of Iranian new President, Ebrahim Raisi, will further strengthen the relationship between Nigeria and the country.

He stated that Raisi’s success at the poll once again reinforced the centrality of the will of the people to the success of democracy anywhere in the world.

Reacting to the outcome of the election in Abuja yesterday, Buhari in a statement issued by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said: “Raisi deserves his victory in the presidential election.”

“Democracy affords voters the opportunity to change or re-elect their representatives by peaceful means.”

The president described Raisi as “a consummate politician with experience to lead his country to greater heights and a better future.”

He urged Iranians “to brush political differences aside and support Raisi to succeed in efforts to help the country overcome its challenges, including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic and the crippling sanctions imposed on the country.”

While congratulating Raisi on his victory, Buhari advised the Iranian president-elect “to unite the country for the sake of protecting the common interests of Iranians that transcend party lines.

“May God guide and grant you wisdom in the discharge of the heavy responsibility your election entails.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

