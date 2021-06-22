AXA Mansard Deepens Insurance Penetration

By Ugo Aliogo

As part of desire to deepen insurance penetration in the country, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc has announced the launch of its empowerment programme that enables participants to be their own boss.

A statement by the group said the empowerment programme entails partnering with highly motivated individuals who have experience in financial services and sales.

The statement also noted that the programme offers entrepreneurially minded individuals an opportunity to utilise their experience, while leveraging on AXA Mansard’s strong brand.

According to the firm, the criteria for eligible participants include Over 5 years of sales experience, preferably in insurance or financial services, the financial capacity to take up associated capital expenditure of an AXA Mansard agency office, and access to a potentially large customer base or network of contacts.

Speaking on the development, the Head, Retail Division of the company, Adeola Adebanjo, noted: “Underemployment remains a big challenge in Nigeria, our aim is to empower as many people as possible to achieve their dreams of owning their own businesses and ultimately become financially independent. It is our expectation that this programme will provide a platform for entrepreneurially-minded people to break free and become their own boss.”

The company has stated that interested participants can sign up by sending their credentials to partnershipopportunities@axamansard.com

In his remarks, the Head of the Entrepreneurial Sales Group, Anthony Ode, further explained: “The driving force behind the development of this program is AXA Mansard’s purpose which is to ‘Act for human progress by protecting what matters. At AXA Mansard, we care about people and their businesses, therefore we constantly listen, think and innovate. This has made us offer the strength of our company for people to leverage on to build their own businesses.”

