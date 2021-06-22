Anti-Buhari Protesters Block Abuja Airport Road

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Youths protesting under the banner of #RevolutionNow yesterday set up barricades along the Abuja International Airport Road to protest against the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The protest was led by the convener of #RevolutionNow movement, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

Similar protests were staged across the country during the June 12 Democracy Day celebrations.

Many of the protesters were carrying ‘#Buhari-Must-Go’ banners while they also set up bonfires on the highway.

Some of the protesters claimed they could not even burn tyres because there was no fuel to do so due to the high cost of petrol.

The protesters could be heard chanting: “Se democracy be this,’ ‘se democracy be this,’ ‘people dey die like flies,’ ‘Se democracy be this,’ meaning (‘People are dying like flies, ‘is this a democracy)?

However, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, said the situation was under control.

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Mariam Yusuf, told THISDAY that the protest started unusually about 5am, eliciting complaints from residents, who were hindered from going about their normal duties.

She, however, said the situation was later brought under control by police operatives within the area.

“The situation is calm now. There is presently free flow of traffic in the area”, she added.

