Sanwo-Olu Promises to Deliver on Six-Lane Lekki-Epe Highway Project Next Year

By Segun James

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised that barring any unanticipated event, the construction of 18.7 kilometre six-lane rigid pavement carriageway from Eleko Junction in Ibeju Lekki to Epe T-Junction in the state will be completed and unveiled by first quarter of 2022.

Sanwo-Olu, after inspecting the pace of work on the road, expressed delight over the quality of work being done, even as he persuaded the contractor handling the project to increase his momentum in order to push the progress to an encouraging level before the end of the year.

The governor flagged off the first phase of the expansion on the Lekki-Epe expressway last November, kick-starting the rehabilitation of the 40-year-old infrastructure.

The second phase of the project, which will start later this year, is 26.7km from Eleko junction to Abraham Adesanya junction in Eti-Osa axis.

At the time of the governor inspected the project, the contractor had completed a stretch of 3 km on the lane from Eleko junction inward Epe, while the right-of-way for the entire project has been fully

cleared.

After communicating the work progress to the governor, representatives of the contractor led him and cabinet members on legwork for assessment of features on the completed stretch, including drainage channels, kerb and segregated lane for heavy-duty vehicles.

The governor was optimistic that the project would be delivered on record time, charging the contractor to scale up the pace of work.

He said: “This exercise is an on-the-spot assessment to view the status of the 18.7km six-lane rigid pavement road construction we are building from Eleko Junction to Epe. The contractor has been active on site in the last six months, and they have touched every part of the entire stretch of the road. We are currently assessing the project from the 3 km lane already completed. On either side are three lanes. Two lanes are for cars, while the last lane is for heavy-duty vehicles. There will be 1.5km pedestrian walkway on both sides.

“We are happy with the progress of the project because the contractor works day and night. I believe the work is on track. Residents on this corridor are also happy with the level of work done. They are waiting on us to hand over this important infrastructure to them in earnest.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

