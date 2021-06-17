Rivers United FC Manager, Eguma, Kidnapped by Unknown Gunmen

By Duro Ikhazuagbe

The insecurity in the land has crept into the country’s football scene following the kidnapping of Rivers United FC Manager, Stanley Eguma by unknown gunmen on Tuesday.

Now, the kidnappers are believed to be demanding N10million before the cerebral coach can regain his freedom.

Although the Rivers State owned Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) clubside is yet to make any official statement on the whereabouts of Eguma, sources close to the team hinted yesterday that the Coach did not return to Port Harcourt after their Sunday match with Adamawa United in Gombe.

Top football sources in the Garden City said Eguma is believed to have been abducted around the Enugu axis on his way back to Port Harcourt in his official Hilux pick up truck with Rivers State government number plate.

“Coach did not return with us. You know he drives in his own official car. We just heard this and we are waiting to hear from the club management,” one source told a Port Harcourt based football only online site on condition of anonymity yesterday.

Eguma was said to be travelling with two of his Personal Assistants and it is not now known if they were also abducted alongside him or have been released.

Eguma is the second high profile coach of the Nigerian topflight to be kidnapped in recent times after Abdulahi Biffo spent about a month in kidnappers den some time ago.

Players of Adamawa United had similarly faced similar fate along the Benin-Ore Road on their way to honour a NPFL game in Lagos.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

