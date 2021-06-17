Insecurity:  Adams Drags FG before UN, AU, US, Others

By Segun James

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has dragged the federal government before the United Nations, as attempt to seek the immediate intervention on the spate of killings in the South-west region of the country.

Adams in his letter to the world body, which was copied the Africa Union (AU), the president of the United States, the British Government and the International Criminal Court (ICC), decried the level of insecurity in the region and the country, saying the “senseless killings and massacre of Nigerians, almost on a daily basis, are tragically sliding toward an anarchical terminal point.

“The inability or apathetical attitude of the federal government, pitiably as it is, is already compounding an already gory situation.

“While you already know, through diplomatic sources and the media, what is going on in the world most populous black nation, Nigeria, I want to urgently alert you that an agenda bordering on pogrom is gradually being executed in Yorubaland.”

In the letter titled: ‘Urgent Need to Stop Killings by Fulani Herdsmen in Yorubaland’, the Yoruba leader wrote: “This is to bring to your attention a clear and present danger threatening the fragile union of our great country, Nigeria.”

“Yorubaland has been put under serious pressure through payment of ransom running into millions of naira demanded by these conscienceless, unscrupulous and ruthless murderers.

“Now, the agitation for them to leave our land has reached an alarming crescendo and the backing (that is the belief of our people) given to them by the federal government to continue to lay claim to the fact that nobody can chase anybody away from any part of the country, is not helping matters.

“The peace and stability of Yoruba people in this geographical space called Nigeria are being tested by blood-thirsty maniacs through invasion of our land. In our space, these herdsmen are accused daily of committing rape, kidnap and murder.

“The invasion of Igangan, a rural community in Ibarapaland, Oyo State, on June 6, 2021, leading to the massacre of scores of residents by this same band of roving killers, who prefer to stay in the forest because of their murderous intent, seems to be the last straw.”

The Yoruba generalissimo said in the letter that it is the duty of the global community to intervene and address the issue in a holistic manner, adding that statistics of prominent Yoruba people who have been murdered by these killer herdsmen and their collaborators have increased by the day.

He urged the global community to urgently intervene in the situation, saying the earlier they intervene, the better, adding that any crisis that happens in Nigeria may have a negative effect on the rest of the world.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

