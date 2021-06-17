Funds Misappropriation: Kebbi APC Sacks Chairman, Presents Replacement

By Ismail Adebayo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has sacked its caretaker Chairman, Bala Sani Kangiwa, over crisis bothering on the misappropriation of funds released for the inauguration of the party’s wards and local government executives.

A faction of the party’s executives held a meeting recently where they constituted 11-man committee to investigate the petitions against the caretaker chairman, treasurer and financial secretary of the party.

While presenting the new acting Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammed Kana, to the state Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, after he was picked by the party’s stakeholders to replace the sacked chairman, they informed the governor that they were at the Government House to brief him on latest happenings and changes in the party executives, as well as thank him and affirm their support for his administration.

The state Caretaker Assistant Secretary of the party, Alhaji Zayyanu Aliero, narrated in detail the circumstances that led to the suspension of the former caretaker Chairman, Kangiwa; the Treasurer, Alhaji Garba Musa Tungan Marina, and Financial Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Bature, while the caretaker Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Sani Dododo, resigned on his own volition.

Zayyanu explained that the suspension of the three executive members followed allegations against them and a committee was set up to investigate the three executive members.

“Consequently, based on legal advice and in consonance with the APC constitution, 51 out of the 57 executive members of the party at the state and local government levels approved the immediate suspension of the caretaker chairman, the caretaker treasurer and the caretaker financial secretary as a disciplinary measure,” he said.

While addressing the stakeholders of the party, the governor urged them to uphold the supremacy of the APC constitution in consonance with its ideology, and be loyalty and obedient to the party’s progress.

