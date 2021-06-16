What’s Tickin’ on TikTok?

Guchi Is Here To Live Her Best Life

In Nigeria, more people are taking to TikTok to share snippets of their lives and artistry with the broader community. Musician and entertainer, Guchi, is one of them. She has risen to popularity on the platform because of her single, “Jennifer,” which has inspired a popular challenge called the #Guchijenniferchallenge and a collaboration with music label boss, Don Jazzy. Since joining TikTok, Guchi has built her followership to over 300K and has received more than 1M likes across her videos.

Kennytrips2 Won’t Stop Growing

Over the last three weeks, Kennytrips2 has been one of the fastest growing creators on TikTok, adding more than 200K followers to his community and the reason is easy to see. Whether flashing effortless smiles, juggling a football or dancing along to a sweltering afrobeats banger, Kennytrips2 has his finger on the pulse of what his audience wants to see. Presently, he has over 360K followers and more than 2.5M likes across his videos on TikTok.

Viral Sounds

#Shedibalala

In further proof of TikTok keeping up with what moves culture in Nigeria, the breakout success of the Shedibala trend has been reflected on TikTok. The song released by DJ Basplit and Hypeman Bobbybank has been one of the biggest sounds and trendsetters on TikTok of late. It has recorded just under 50K video creations and is currently a top in-app search option with over 4M views.

#Omemma

The #OmemmaChallenge is a gospel-tinged, spirited lip-sync and slomo dance trend using the song “Omemma” by Judikay. To date, the trend has received over 150K videos created using this sound and it has received over 14M views.

