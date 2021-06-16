Stanbic IBTC Bank Named ‘Best Sub-Custodian Bank’

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc said it emerged ‘Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria’ at the 2021 edition of the Global Finance Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards, for the tenth year in a row.

The Global Finance Best Sub-Custodian Bank Awards is organised by the Global Finance Magazine and recognises banks that provided astounding services in customer relations, quality of service, competitive pricing, smooth handling of exception items, technology platforms, post-settlement operations, business continuity plans, and knowledge of local regulations and practices. The winners of this year’s edition, the 19th in the series, were announced recently.

A statement explained that the awards’ editorial board considered market research, input from expert sources and entries from banks as criteria for selecting banking institutions across seven global regions and more than 80 countries providing reliable services in local markets and regions.

While expressing his delight at the announcement, the Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Wole Adeniyi, said the award once again placed Stanbic IBTC Bank on a pedestal of excellence as a foremost financial services provider in Nigeria.

He said, “We are excited that Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC has been recognised as the best Sub-Custodial Services Provider in Nigeria for the tenth consecutive year. We attribute this award and esteemed recognition to the hard work and dedication of our team in carrying out custodial services; our ever-evolving technological innovation in service delivery; and our passion for client satisfaction. We will not relent in giving our absolute best at all times.”

Also, the Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Nominees, Babatunde Majiyagbe, commented on the award, describing the recognition as an indication of the organisation’s commitment, client centricity and exceptional track record as the ideal partner for investor services in Nigeria.

“The criteria for this recognition show we are on the right path as we continually seek ways to provide the best-in-class service to our clients despite current global challenges. Client-focus and digitisation remain key drivers for business success, and we will continue to provide value because we are committed to making progress real”, Majiyagbe added.

