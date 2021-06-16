Remain Strong, Lalong Charges Cleric Released by ISWAP Seven Months after Abduction

By Seriki Adinoyi

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has expressed excitement over the release of Rev. Polycarb Zongo of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), who was abducted by insurgents (ISWAP) October 2020, urging him to remain strong and use his ordeal to encourage and motivate the people towards trusting God and having respect for humanity.

Zongo was kidnapped on October 19, 2020 on his way from Jos to Gombe for a conference. A video of him appealing for his freedom was released a week later.

In November 2020, President of COCIN, Rev. Dacholom Datiri, said the terrorists had demanded an “unbearable” ransom for his release. However, negotiations continued with an unnamed non-governmental organization facilitating it.

He was only released this week, seven months after his abduction.

Reacting, an excited Lalong said the release of the clergyman and other abductees is an answer to the prayers of the church and other people of goodwill which affirms that God does not abandon his people even at difficult moments.

He praised all those who had played various roles in facilitating the release of the cleric, as well as those who showed concern to the family and the church, saying: “This is the solidarity and humanity that is needed to overcome the insecurity and intolerance in the country.”

While sending his goodwill to the family of Rev. Zongo, the COCIN family and its President, Rev. Datiri, Lalong urged them to continue to pray for God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation and intercede for other people in similar circumstances as well as upholding the security agencies as they continue to battle the insurgents.

