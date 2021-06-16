LASTVEB Partners NGO to Train Youths on Gardening, Nursery Maintenance

By Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB) is set to train 50 youths in the area of Garden and Nursery Maintenance through its partnership with Sustained Africa Earth Initiatives.

The training is part of the board’s ‘Skills for Work’ initiative, aimed at reducing unemployment in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration of the participants recently at Government Technical College, Agidingbi, Ikeja, the Executive Secretary of the board, Ms. Ronke Azeez expressed excitement about the partnership, saying that aside being certificated, the training will be practical-based for those that want to upskill themselves.

According to her, “the training is for those who are either unemployed, not in education, or want to change careers. It will last between six to nine months. It will be modular and certificated. We are looking forward to having a thorough experience with our facililitators.”

She advised the participants to take the training seriously through learning and taking on the practical aspects, as well as looking at opportunities available for them. She added that they must maintain 100 per cent attendance, as it is by so doing that they will be able to get their ceftificates.

“There are already lined up apprenticeship and employment opportunities for the participants if they are able to learn and are passionate about it. We are so certain that there are employment opportunities in the area of horticulture. Everybody is becoming more conscious of their environmentsr, maintaining of gardens and supporting the government.

“When we look at all the parks coming up in Lagos State, we commend LASPARK and the government for that as it is really opening our eyes to other possibilities in the state. There are so many possibilities and potential in Lagos State and we must harness that for our youths,” Azeez stressed.

The founder and President, Sustain Africa Earth Initiative, Dr. Faderera Adebimpe Williams expresseqd excitement about the board’s efforts at impacting the lives of young people positively, adding that the world and the environment should be made better.

“We want to improve our environment through knowledge and be part of the solution to the environmental problem. The world has shifted as environmental power is the most important. We want to extend the frontiers of environmental protection through gardening and nursery maintenance,” she said.

She stressed the importance of garden maintenance, saying that it is caring for nature. “We are going to be providing the knowledge and competence to the participants. The training is about ensuring hands-on practicals. The work is actually a work of the future. In no distant time, there will be enforcement on how we handle our environment and where there is enforcement, there will be jobs.”

Asked her expectations of the participants, Williams said, “In six months, they will be able to understand theories and practical aspects of gardening and nursery maintenance and be self-reliant to start a landscape maintenance work wherever they go.”

