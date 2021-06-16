Lalong Restates Commitment to Creating Enabling Environment for Investment in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has restated his commitment to creating an enabling environment for investors to take advantage of the relative peace now being enjoyed in the state to invest in order to boost the economy of the state.

He said, “We would continue to provide an enabling environment for investors and private businesses to thrive in the state.”

Lalong stated this in Jos at the official inauguration of Crispan Hotel, a facility with 100 rooms and suites, over 1,000 car parking space, Olympic sized swimming pool, and two banquet halls.

The Governor said, “We shall continue to do our best in consolidating on the gains we have achieved so far in rescuing Plateau from many of the challenges we inherited.”

He promised to support and promote programmes that would improve the quality of life and deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, calling on citizens to be their brothers’ keepers.

He said the vision of his government in promoting sustainable economic growth was hinged on the role that the business community plays in empowering the people economically.

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Crispan Suites and Event Center, located in the heart of Jos, Chief Patrick Azichoba lauded the Governor for his efforts at restoring peace to the state.

He said, “Lalong has brought development to the state; his peace building efforts is a model.”

Describing Lalong as a detribalised leader who loves Nigeria, Azichoba promised to employ more Plateau natives in the hotel as a way of creating jobs for the citizens of the state.

Noting that the greatest tourism asset of Plateau is perhaps the people, Azichoba vowed to take hospitality to a new level in the state.

