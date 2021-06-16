INEC Creates 56,872 New Polling Units

By Chuks Okocha

The Independent National Electoral Commission Wednesday announced the creation of additional 56,873 polling units.

This brings the number of polling units in the country to 176,846 polling units.

This was announced by the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, in Abuja Wednesday morning.

INEC also abolished polling units in private residences and palaces as well as hospitals and any other unauthorised places.

INEC also said it had removed 749 polling units from inappropriate facilities, with nine of them from shrines and several others from religious houses, royal palaces and private property.

INEC Chairman disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs).

Details later…

