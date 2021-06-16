FG to Resume FCT N1trn Land Swap Programme

By Deji Elumoye

The federal government has approved the resumption of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) N1 trillion land swap programme that began under the previous administration.

This was one of the approvals given at the Wednesday’s weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held at the State House, Abuja.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello, made this known at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The initiative was designed to remedy the infrastructure deficit in the federal capital by swapping land with private investors who would in turn provide necessary infrastructure.

Bello said FEC approved the resumption following a memo he presented to the council.

According to him, some amendments were made to the original form of the initiative by establishing a legal framework to protect all parties.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

