Bandits Kidnap Rivers United Manager, Eguma

Rivers United FC manager, Stanley Eguma, is reported to have been kidnapped by bandits Tuesday.

Unconfirmed sources said the kidnappers are demanding N10 million as ransom for his release.

Although the Rivers State owned Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) club side is yet to make any official statement on the whereabouts of Coach Eguma, sources close to the team hinted that he did not return to Port Harcourt after their Sunday match with Adamawa United in Gombe.

Top football sources in the Garden City said Eguma is believed to have been abducted around Enugu axis on his way back to Port Harcourt in his official car.

“Coach did not return with us. You know he drives in his own official car. We just heard this and we are waiting to hear from the club management,” one source told a Port Harcourt-based football online site Tuesday.

Eguma was said to be travelling with two of his personal assistants and it is not known if they were also abducted alongside with him or have been released.

Eguma is the second high profile coach of the Nigerian topflight to be kidnapped in recent times after Abdulahi Biffo spent about a month in the kidnappers den some time ago.

