ARC Partners Disaster Protection Centre

The African Risk Capacity (ARC) Group and the Centre for Disaster Protection have entered into a partnership agreement to mutually promote technical collaboration on capacity building, research, and advocacy through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) jointly signed by the chief executives of both institutions.

Under the MoU, the parties would explore opportunities and leverage their respective core competencies to promote activities that would increase the quality and quantity of risk financing products and services towards improving African agriculture which has perennially suffered from low levels of public / private investments.

On signing the MoU, the United Nations Assistant- Secretary General / Group Director-General of the ARC Group, Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, complimented the Centre for Disaster Protection for its continued interest and confidence in the ARC mechanism as “world’s first development insurer.”

He stated that, “The cordial relationship we have established over the years, (with the Centre), have been mutually beneficial to the pursuit of our common objectives to assist high risk, vulnerable countries in making better risk management decisions.

“We are very optimistic that, by working together, we can better assist our members to strengthen their disaster risk management systems for ensuring food security and achieving resilient livelihoods.”

In line with the MoU, the institutions will also seek to undertake common activities to promote advocacy on disaster risk financing solutions, and influence the multilateral system to support risk reduction, mitigation, and adaptation.

The African Risk Capacity and the Centre for Disaster Protection both operate on similar principles that the likelihood of disaster events can be quantifiably predicted; and that their impact can be largely mitigated through well-orchestrated contingency plans that save lives and livelihoods.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

