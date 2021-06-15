Union Bank to Reward 657 Customers with N55m

Dike Onwuamaeze

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc has launched a nationwide “Save & Win Palli Promo” that would reward new and existing customers with cash reward.

The bank said the promo would provide relief to 657 winners as Nigeria continued to grapple with the economic hardship that was induced by the COVID-19 pandemic and other national issues.

The bank’s Head of Retail Banking and Digital, Ms. Lola Cardoso, reiterated that the promo was consistent with the bank’s culture of giving back to its customers.

Cardoso said: “The Union Bank is excited to give back to our customers through the ‘Save & Win Palli Promo,’ which is one of the many ways we are offering support to Nigerians at this time.

“This promo presents a wonderful opportunity to reward our customers in ways that matter and foster the savings culture among Nigerians. The Union Bank will continue to deliver products and services that enable our customers to achieve their personal and business goals.”

She said the promo is scheduled to run from June to December 2021, and would enable new and existing customers that saved N10,000 monthly to have a chance of winning cash rewards and other prizes.

“A total of 350 customers will win N100,000 each in the monthly draws, while six customers would be rewarded with N1,000,000 each during the quarterly draws.

“The grand finale will take place in December, with one customer winning the grand prize of N5,000,000. An additional 300 customers will receive exciting gifts, bringing the total number of winners in the promo to 657,” Cardoso said.

The bank also said customers could top up their savings with multiples of N10,000 to increase their chances of being among the winners that would emerge through a series of transparent, electronically-generated draws, which would be supervised by relevant regulatory institutions.

