Osinbajo: Nigeria Needs Leaders to Unite the People

Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for leaders who will be ready to unite all Nigerians irrespective of tribes and religions.

According to him, with the challenges currently facing the nation, there is a need for proactive leaders who are prepared to bring Nigerians together.

Osinbajo, during a visit to the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, on the occasion of his first coronation anniversary said: “Our country needs all the leaders, the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together. Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria, everybody is here, if things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.

“I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities not just Yorubas, but everybody.

“And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.”

While praying for the monarch to have a successful reign the vice president said the progress of the kingdom and its people would be determined by the quality of leadership provided by the monarch, which is a yardstick to measure the role of traditional rulers in the country.

He added: “You should know that you are always in my prayers because I believe that your role is crucial not just for the development of this state, but for the whole country.

“Today you cannot relegate traditional rulers because of the exposure and education of those who occupy that position.”

The monarch thanked Osinbajo for his leadership and commitment to the progress of the country.

He pledged the support of the kingdom to the federal government, adding that Osinbajo’s leadership style is an example for other leaders across the country to follow.

“You are a leader whose direction we will continue to follow.

“The relationship between the vice president and I had been very cordial. We belong to the same school of thought. He calls and advises me on several issues.

“I want to assure you, Mr. Vice President, that I will not disappoint you, I will ensure the progress of this kingdom and I will be just.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

