Osinbajo Calls for Reversal of Negative Mindset Towards Albinos

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has called for a reversal of negative mindset towards albinos, saying there’s need to have frank and robust conversations on the protection and empowerment of those who live with albinism.

Osinbajo made the call at a virtual event attended by several personalities, including diplomats such as the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, to mark the World Albinism Day with the theme: ‘Strength Beyond All Odds’.

He said as a people, it is paramount to have conversations around the safety and enablement of the citizens who live with albinism.

According to him, “There is a need to see it for what it is, which is a genetic difference not a contagious disease or a public health problem.

‘’These conversations will drive change on two levels in the public domain, where sociocultural perceptions of albinism that are rooted in ignorance and superstition can finally be laid to rest.

“This is not going to be an easy task because superstition and sociocultural issues take a while to deal with, but we must aggressively begin to present counter-narratives to the socio-cultural misconceptions about albinism.

“Secondly, interventions made must be designed to improve the lives of the people living with albinism. The time is now to do more to reverse negative mindsets and socio-cultural stereotypes about albinism in our society. We must also go further to take deliberate steps as private individuals and public servants by giving them equal opportunity in the workplace and in social settings as well.”

While commending the convener of the event, Mr. Jake Eppele, the vice president noted that he is one of the most eloquent and influential spokespersons for the rights, protection, and welfare of albinos in Nigeria and the world at large.

He said: “I think it is the hard work of people like Pastor Jake and in response to the numerous challenges faced by the albinism community in the country that led to the adoption in 2012 of the National Policy on Albinism. The objective of the policy was to assist persons with albinism and provide them with a conducive environment for their self-actualisation.’’

Also speaking, Eppele commended Osinbajo for making out time to attend the virtual event despite being on transit.

He said: “Thank you for being a man of your words, even though you are travelling, you stopped over just to address us. It shows us how passionate you are of the less privileged. I also want to say that you have made history by becoming the first vice president globally to address persons with albinism on this day, and I have it on record.”

