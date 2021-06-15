Francis Ogbolu for Burial June 25

A Knight of Saint John International (KSJI), marketing icon, community leader, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Sir Francis Njokanma Ogbolu, aged 89, is dead.

His burial rite begins on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 5pm with a Vigil Mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church, Abuedo Quarters,Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South LGA, Delta State.

A Requiem Mass holds at 11am on Friday, June 25,2021 at St Michael’s Catholic Church, Abuedo Quarters,Ubulu-Uku,while internment follows immediately after mass at his family compound.

Reception will take place thereafter at Abuedo Primary School, Abuedo Quarters, Ubulu-Uku.

On Sunday, June 27, at 9am,a Thanksgiving Service will hold at the above church.

He is survived by children, grand and great grandchildren, relations, among others.

