First Ladies Lament Setback in Anti Cervical Cancer Campaign

Nigeria’s target of achieving cervical cancer elimination by 2030 as prescribed by the World Health Organization (WHO) may no longer be feasible.

The is because of the non availability of the Human Papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine which the federal government planned to introduce into the routine immunization programme for eliminating cervical cancer among the female population.

The immunization programne which was earlier scheduled for roll out in the first quarter of 2021 could not take off due to inability to secure the HPV vaccines.

The concern was expresed by the wife of the Kebbi state governor, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu who spoke on behalf of the First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) to Commemorate the Day of the African Child (DAC) 2021..

Shinkafi-Bagudu said: “Nigeria and other countries like her, have been unable to include HPV vaccines into its routine immunization schedule despite reasonably high political will and making funds available. The planned roll out of the vaccine in the first quarter of 2021 is unlikely to happen in the near future.

“This is solely due to the unavailability of vaccine stock. Achieving cervical cancer elimination by 2030 as prescribed by WHO’s Global Strategy to Accelerate the Elimination of Cervical Cancer is not feasible if this situation persists”..

She said that Cervical Cancer which is the second most common form of cancer diagnosed in women in Sub Saharan Africa is preventable by giving HPV vaccine to girls and boys before sexual activity starts.

She however said that global shortages in supply have exacerbated the access gap between high and Low Middle income countries.

She lamented that millions of girls in Africa today have no access to the HPV vaccine, leaving them vulnerable to one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer.

“It is preventable by giving HPV vaccine to girls and boys before sexual activity starts. The HPV vaccine has been available for 15 years and is available as a routine immunization in over 71 countries, most of which are high income.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

