FG Urged to Liberalise Power Sector for Optimum Performance

Okon Bassey

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has called on the federal government to fully liberalise the power sector to allow state governors generate and distribute power to their citizens.

The governor who made the call during an interactive session with journalists in Uyo, stressed the need for the people to support government by purchasing their prepaid meters and to settle their bills promptly.

The governor said he was determined to ensure that there was adequate power supply across the 31 local government areas of the state by 2022.

He said in spite of the economic and security challenges that confronted the country, his administration had made maximum use of the available resources to provide basic infrastructure to the people.

Accordng to him, in the last six years of being in office, his administration had attracted investors to the state through good road network, and a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

Emmanuel explained that there had been improvement in the area of road infrastructure, education, agriculture, rural development, aviation and healthcare delivery in the state.

He said the investment opportunities attracted to the state was due to the quality of good leadership, saying that it would be sustained in the next two years.

He, however, said that there were certain economic indices that could not be controlled by anyone, which he said was affecting the performance of his administration.

“Apart from economic and security challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic that is ravaging the whole world has affected our performance.

“As a governor, you don’t control policies. If you have that limitation, you can’t perform optimally.

“There are a lot of things you will like to do but you don’t get policy support,” Emmanuel said.

The governor appealed for more support from Akwa Ibom people to perform better.

He assured the people that everything the government was doing was in the best interest of all the citizens.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

