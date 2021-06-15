Emir of Zazzau Decries Frequent Cases of Abductions in His Domain

By John Shiklam

The Emir of Zazzau (Zaria), Kaduna State, Ahmad Nuhu Bamali, has lamented over the frequent cases of banditry and kidnappings in his domain.

The emir lamented over the issues yesterday while receiving heads of security agencies in the state, who paid him a courtesy call.

The heads of the security agencies were led by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan.

Bamali said security challenges in his area have reached an alarming rate, such that children can no longer go to school as bandits moved about unchecked.

The emir described the security situation as unacceptable, adding that residents of Zaria feel vulnerable and are living in a state of fear.

Last Thursday, bandits invaded the Kaduna State-owned Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic on the Zaria-Kaduna road in the night and killed one student and abducted 10 others, including two lecturers.

Also, in the early hours of last Sunday, 12 people were abducted by gunmen in an attack on a new residential area of Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona axis of Zaria.

The emir said despite the several military formations in Zaria and environs, residents feel very unsafe due to the activities of bandit.

He called for urgent security action to check the activities of criminals.

According to him, “We are calling on security personnel and agencies to rise up to the challenge and put an end to this sad situation.

“We have several military formations in Zaria and environs yet our people feel unsafe due to banditry.”

Speaking earlier, Aruwan assured the emir that heavy security had been deployed in the 12 local government areas that make up the Zazzau Emirate.

Aruwan, however, said it is not possible for security agencies to be in every community, and called for collaboration between security agencies and community leaders in the area of intelligence gathering.

The delegation also commiserated with the emirate council over the recent attacks and kidnappings of residents of the area.

