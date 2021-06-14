Technology is the New Oil, Says Sanwo-Olu

Emma Okonji and Ugo Aliogo

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described technology as, “the new oil” that could exponentially generate wealth and jobs for Lagos residents.

Sanwo-Olu also reiterated the commitment of the state government to drive development in the state through technology. The governor said the state would be building the largest technology hub in Africa, to train startups that would develop tech solutions for technology advancement.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this recently in Lagos when he led members of his Executive council to a visit of two Lagos Innovate Partner hubs, stressed that technology is the basic element for the fourth industrial revolution globally.

He explained that as a state with a massive population of young people, there was need to play a major role in the development of technology, which is an enabler to leapfrog into rapid socio-economic growth.

He also said the state government would take technology as an important deliverable in the administration’s development agenda.

According to him, “For us to make a lasting impact in the tech industry, we said to ourselves we needed to build the infrastructure to support the sector.

“We are building a tech campus on a 22,000 square meters land in Yaba, which we christen K.I.T.E. We are working with global brands in the technology space, such as Facebook and Google, to deliver this important technology hub.

“We are currently laying 3,000 kilometers metropolitan fiber optic cables across the State to drop reliable and fast Internet connectivity in schools, hospitals, and other key locations.

“These are part of the infrastructure required as the backbone for the technology industry to flourish and empower our young people in the space and take their businesses and ideas to the level of stability.”

Meanwhile, the governor who also spoke at the second edition of Girls in Tech initiative held at the Eko Innovation Centre, at the weekend, described technology as the driver of future development, saying Lagos was prepared to invest in tech startups that will develop tech solutions for digital transformation.

“Technology gives as the opportunity to leapfrog and as a government, we will not be left out in the process of catching up with the opportunities that technology provides for us.

“Last year, Lagos State government, through the Lagos State Research and Innovation Council, gave out over N250 million to different tech start-ups in Lagos to support them. This year, we will do more,” he added.

He said with technology solutions developed by start-ups from Eko Innovation Centre, government would be more accessible and could provide more technology-driven services that are quicker, cheaper and faster to the people.

“We are in this technology development together and we will support start-ups from Eko Innovation Centre and from other technology hubs in Lagos to acutualise our dream of making Lagos a smart city for all.

“We will ensure that Eko Innovation Centre meets its target of training 10,000 female tech startups in Lagos by 2025. We will encourage Eko Carbon Startup to meet its target of reducing carbon emission in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Eko Innovation Centre partnered Africa Agility and Impact Lagos to train 10,000 girls in Lagos by 2025, in an initiative tagged “Girls in Tech Bootcamp.”

Founder, Eko Innovation Centre, Mr. Victor Afolabi, welcomed the visit of the governor to the centre, and described the centre as a private driven ICT hub that is committed to accelerating businesses that use innovation and technology at the core of their operations.

