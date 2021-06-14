Obaseki Threatens to Withdraw Insurance FC from NNL after Fracas in Sagamu

*Visits injured players at Central Hospital in company with Shaibu, others

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has threatened to withdraw Bendel Insurance FC Players from the ongoing Nigerian National League (NNL) season if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fails to sanction those involved in the beating of players of the state owned team during a game with Remo Stars in Sagamu recently.

Obaseki who visited the injured players at the Central Hospital, Benin City in company with his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha, at the weekend expressed shock that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was yet to sanction those that perpetrated the dastardly act of beating the players.

He noted: “This is very barbaric and not in the spirit of sportsmanship. You can’t injure your colleagues like this in a tournament. Look at the way Bendel Insurance Players were wounded because they went to play in a league match with Remo Football Club in Ogun State.

“I am really shocked and very disappointed that more than a week since the incident happened, the managers of the league have not come out to punish those that perpetrated this dastardly act.

“For now, we can’t continue with the league; we will suspend the participation of Bendel Insurance in the league until NFF takes the appropriate sanction against those who injured our players and also take interest in treating our players. We want to see that the right things are done in the league. This is the third time I understand Bendel Insurance players have been injured.”

The governor said his administration will take legal action against Remo Football Club for the dastardly act, adding, “We have to take legal action against those that perpetrated this act. We will not continue with the league until NFF takes appropriate action. Our players are covered by our insurance scheme in the State.”

On his part, Permanent Secretary, Edo State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Izielen Asogun, said Bendel Insurance Football Club Players were attacked on Sunday 6th of June 2021, when they went to play a league game with Remo football Club in Ogun State.

“Our players were freely attacked and wounded as the security could not check the attack; it was a mob action.

“Ten of them were critically injured and hospitalised. Five players, two coaches, a team manager and two supporters were affected. Football is a friendly game, not war. Thank God they survived the mob attack.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

