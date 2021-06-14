…Kebbi Agog as Delegates Set for AFN Election Today

Kebbi State is now a beehive of activities with almost all the delegates arriving town for the forthcoming Athletics Federation of Nigeria elections slated for today, June 14.

An excited President of the AFN, Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau, said that the elections will mark a new chapter in the history of athletics in Nigeria.

“I am so happy that delegates from various states are here in Kebbi already and many arrived even four days to the elections. This is impressive as delegates are also fraternizing in a friendly atmosphere,” the AFN President said.

Gusau who is also vying for a second term in office as President, expressed optimism that the elections will be transparent and rancour free.

He added that in the spirit of unity and oneness, interests of all contestants will be protected while a level playing field will be available to all before and during the election.

Meanwhile, Gusau has promised to use the next term to unite the Athletics Federation of Nigeria if he wins the election in Kebbi today.

Gusau promised to consolidate on his previous achievements in the federation especially in the areas of athletes’ exposure and development.

“We have spent the last four years in leadership tussles and unnecessary bickering. This is precious time that we could have used to improve the lot of the athletes because they are the reason why we are here.

“However, we will make it up to them and bring the entire athletics family to a round table where we will iron out all grievances and map out new strategies to move athletics forward in Nigeria. Top on our list now is to ensure a podium appearance at the Tokyo Olympic Games,” Gusau stressed.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

