JUNE 12 PROTEST AND DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA

It is the inalienable rights of every Nigerian to free speech, lawful assembly and peaceful protest. Unfortunately, many Nigerians do not even know where our problem lies. We should be protesting for the autonomy of local government council, State Houses of Assembly, State Judiciary, etc. Many states are owing pensioners their pension, ranging from few months to several years putting those that have served Nigeria in pains and penury. States like Benue, Taraba, etc., are owing workers over one year salaries, etc. These should be the priorities of protesters, but it seems everyone is misguided to protest against the federal government.

No nation can develop by looking solely on the federal government. If we do not hold our state governors accountable, then we are not ready for a change. If you like vent all your anger on Buhari, he is going to remain as President till his tenure expires. Sowore is shouting around deceiving some gullible Nigerians that Buhari Must Go. He is using these gullible people to collect grants from charities abroad to sustain his lifestyle in Nigeria. The same Sowore contested the last election with Buhari and got about 30,000 votes while Buhari got over 15 million votes, but he wants Buhari go to. Go where exactly?

If you truly want a change of leaders, then use this same energy to organize yourself into structures, register, form a party and create an alliance of several small parties to form a formidable force. Unfortunately, all this protest will end and nothing will happen. During the last election, Sowore, Moghalu, Ezekwesili, etc., could not even form an alliance to project a single candidate. All of them just want to show on their CV that they are presidential candidate. No one was truly interested in the Nigerian project.

When Tinubu decided to play national politics, he decided to spend resources including money and time to form a formidable alliance, and he was also willing to remove himself from the scene to make the party work. Don’t also forget that when he formed the Action Congress earlier, he didn’t also rush to become the party flagbearer, he was willing to give Ribadu the party ticket. Those who truly want to create things beyond them are always willing to put their own personal interest aside for the greater good. No wonder the name Tinubu has become a scion on the Nigerian political landscape. You can hate or like him, but you cannot deny the fact that Tinubu is a sound political strategist and tactician who knows the game and plays it to win.

So, except there is a formidable third force that is rising from the horizon as early as this moment, APC will still remain at the centre beyond 2023. APC have about 21 states and PDP about 14, so take it or leave it, whoever APC endorses as their presidential candidate is most likely the next president of Nigeria, except the party implodes, which is not likely.

If you like petition the US, UK, UN and even mars, nothing will change. That’s the beauty of democracy.

Happy Democracy Day to you all.

Jonathan Ekperusi,

Chairman NBA, Effurun Branch

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

