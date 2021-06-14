Honeywell Flour Mills Introduces New Product

Nume Ekeghe

Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has introduced its new spaghetti mini pack as part of efforts to develop pocket-friendly products to customers.

The product was introduced at an unveiling ceremony held recently in Ogun State.

The launch was attended by the company’s key executives.

They included the Managing Director of Honeywell Flour Mills, Lanre Jaiyeola; Director of Manufacturing Operations, Ifeanyi Abadom; Head of Operations, Sagamu, Tunde Adebayo, and Consumer Marketing Manager, Esther Tontoye.

According to the company, the launch of Honeywell Spaghetti Mini was based on extensive research and insight into the Nigerian consumer behaviour over the past decade.

The product was specifically developed to meet the expectations of today’s Nigerian consumer market, it added.

The Spaghetti Mini 200 gm pack has a retail price of N100, fulfilling the company’s drive for affordability.

Commenting on the launch of the product, Jaiyeola said: “Honeywell Flour Mills is a key player in the food manufacturing business in Nigeria today and our consumers play a pivotal role in this regard.

“This new product is the first of its kind in the pasta category and we are happy to have introduced it to the Nigerian market.

“We are more than delighted to launch this innovative product in response to our observation and findings into Nigeria’s consumer behaviour and the push for convenience,” he added.

As a customer-centric organisation, “we continue to look for diverse and innovative ways to satisfy our consumers optimally. Innovation for us remains the yardstick which we believe will allow us to deliver even more superior products.

“And we will continue to fulfil our core objective – to support the food security agenda of the government by producing good quality, nutritious and affordable food products for the complete satisfaction of Nigerians.”

Buttressing Jaiyeola’s statement, Abadom, said, “the Honeywell Spaghetti Mini is a unique product that will satisfy a yearning for convenience in Nigerians. And with the development of this product, we have ensured that the policies, desired standards and quality set for ourselves are being surpassed.”

TGI Group Wins Awards

The Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, a global conglomerate won laurels at the recent award ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) and the maiden Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) 2020 Employers’ Excellence Awards.

A statement explained that the TGI Group shone brightly by winning two highly coveted prizes at the 2021 CIPM Awards.

Group Managing Director of TGI Group, the parent company of WACOT Rice, Rahul Savara, Cormart, TGI Distri, CHI Pharmaceuticals and many more, won the, “People First CEO Award” for his support to employees and ensuring business continuity, while the Group took the, “People First Safety Award for Organisations” for its commitment to its employees and communities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The CIPM, the governing Human Resources professional body in Nigeria, organised the awards in collaboration with the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), an organisation for safety and health professionals worldwide.

The awards were given to TGI Group and its GMD at the CIPM People First and Safety Awards to recognise and celebrate heroes and organisations that prioritised the well-being of employees during the pandemic.

“TGI Group also won the award for the ‘Best and Responsible Practice in Agro & Agro Allied Services at the NECA event in Lagos. The NECA award is geared towards promoting and encouraging best practices in corporate performance, people management and industrial relations practices among employers in Nigeria,” it added.

Commenting on the awards, Corporate Affairs Director, TGI Group, Sadiq Kassim, expressed delight at the triple honours and affirmed the Group’s commitment to excellence and staff welfare.

Kassim noted that despite the challenges of 2020, TGI Group lived up to its responsibilities to employees and communities across Nigeria.

Kassim further said: “Indeed, 2020 was a challenging year globally given the pandemic and the imperative for business continuity across our Group. We appreciate the recognition from various quarters, it is a testament to the commitment of our Leadership team to the humane treatment and career development of our people.”

Also commenting on the award, TGI Group HR Director, Tominiyi Oni said: “this award is dedicated to every Tropical General Investments Group associate. They have worked tirelessly to ensure business continuity despite the challenges. We do not intend to relent in maintaining excellence as the gold standard of our operations while prioritising staff welfare.”

