Gunmen Kill 14 in Fresh Attacks on Plateau Communities

By Seriki Adinoyi

No fewer than 14 persons have been killed by gunmen in two separate attacks on communities in Plateau State — 12 in Sabon Layi village of Kuru community in Jos South Local Government Area and two others in Zogu village of Miango community in Bassa Local Governement Area of the state.

Residents of the villages said the attacks occurred on Sunday night while the people were asleep.

The lawmaker representing Jos South Local Government Area in the state House of Assembly, Mr. Fom Gwattson, confirmed the killing of 12 persons in Kuru community.

He said: “Some gunmen last night attacked my constituency and killed 12 in Sabon Layi community. I have just been informed of the development and this is completely unacceptable.”

Confirming the second attack, the National President of Irigwe Development Association, Mr. Ezekiel Bini, said two were killed at Zogu village, while several others were injured during the attack by gunmen on the community.

Bini added that the injured have been rushed to the Jos University Teaching Hospital and other hospitals in the area.

He said: “Two persons died during the attack last night, apart from the others that were injured. It’s unfortunate that we have continued to bury our people on every attack by gunmen without anything being done to stop the killings by the authorities.”

Bibi said the killings had been reported to the security agents.

The Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command, Gabriel Ogaba, said that 10 persons were killed during the attack in Jos South Local Government Area.

He said: “We had an incident in Jos South LGA. Ten persons unfortunately lost their lives. But I am yet to get details on the attack in Bassa.

“The Plateau State Police Command received a report that 10 persons were shot dead in a drinking joint at Sabon Layi, Kuru in Jos South LGA by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who drove in with a Hilux and shot sporadically.

“Personnel of the command and the military have been deployed to the affected area.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered an immediate investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killing and to bring the perpetrators of that dastardly act to book.”

