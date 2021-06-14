FG, Northern Elders’ Silence over Jihadists’ Ultimatum Disappointing, Says Clark

By Deji Elumoye

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, on Monday reacted to the 72-hour ultimatum given by Fulani jihadists and Miyetti Allah to the Delta State Government to review its ban on open grazing, saying he is extremely disappointed by the silence of the federal government and the northern elders on the ultimatum.

The jihadists, had in an open letter on Sunday, asked the Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to withdraw his support for the ban on open grazing or risk the state capital, Asaba, being attacked.

Reacting to the ultimatum at a news conference in his Asokoro, Abuja residence, the leader of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and Chairman of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF), Clark, while frowning on the graveyard silence of President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government and northern elders, declared that open grazing is buried for good in all the 17 states that make up southern Nigeria.

According to him, the same northern elders who were always quick to accuse Igbo leaders of not publicly condemning the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have not deemed it fit to call the jihadists to order.

The former Federal Commissioner for Information expressed concern that less than one week after leaders of thought, traditional rulers and others including himself met on the state of the nation, the Fulani jihadists issued threat to attack Delta State.

