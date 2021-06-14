FAAN Inaugurates Bird, Wildlife Management Equipment

In response to the incidents of bird strikes recorded at different airports in the county, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has inaugurated some birds and wildlife equipment.

At an event held in Lagos, Managing Director of the Authority, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, who was represented by the Director of Commercial and Business Development, Alhaji Sadiku Rafindadi noted that the equipment was some of the best available, as the Authority procured it on the recommendation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

According to the Managing Director, the deployment of the equipment would usher in an era of safe flight operations, as incidents relating to birds strikes would now be a thing of the past.

In his remarks, the Authority’s Director of Airport Operations, Captain Muktar Muye, expressed delight at the arrival of the equipment. He noted that what was being inaugurated was not just the equipment, but a complete package that also include the recommended storage facility, patrol vehicle and trained personnel in line with ICAO/s Standards and Recommended Practices.

Some of the hitech equipment included three different models of bird scaring gas canons; Dayboxes for carrying pyrotechnics during Operations for safety; 15,000 rounds of 12G (heavy caliber bird scaring pyrotechnics); Hi-tech bird laser, Personal Protective Equipment for staff dealing with wildlife; Purpose built type IV explosive storage magazine; brand new Hilux jeep for Runway wildlife patrol, amongst others.

The event climaxed with a practical demonstration of the use of some of the equipment by the representative of the MD/CE and the Director of Airport Operations.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

