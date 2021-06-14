Democracy: JDPC Seeks Laws to Enhance Women Participation in Politics

By James Sowole

As Nigeria marks the Year 2021 Democracy Day, the Justice Development and Peace Centre (JDPC) the Stop Violence Against Women in Politics (Stop- VAWIP), Monday tasked the National Assembly to make laws that will guarantee women political participation.

The Stop -VAWIP Programme Officer, Mr Austin Ogunleye, made the call, at a news conference to commemorate this year Democracy Day.

The conference tagged “Democracy Without Women is Impossible” was held at the JDPC office in Akure.

Ogunleye, who was supported by Mrs Bola Inyang of the Spoken Voice, said statistics on women participation in politics and occupation of elective positions since 1999, particularly, in the National Assembly, negates the tenet of democracy.

While stating that democracy is about fair representation of all interest groups in the society, Ogunleye said the low representation of women was a violation of principle of democracy.

According to him, the current representation of women, does not meet the 35 per cent affirmation as contained in Beijing Declaration.

Ogunleye tasked the Ondo State House of Assembly, to expedite action on the passage of Violence Against Persons Provision Bill of the state.

According to him, the bill is a law to eliminate violence in private, domestic and public life.

He said, “The provision of this bill is against all forms of gender-based violence, harmful traditional practices, discrimination against persons and it provides maximum.protection and effective remedies for victims and punishment of offenders; and other related matters.

“Furthermore, the bill is to protect citizens from all forms of violence and harmful practices that endanger the lives and properties of citizens. It also upholds the dignity and rights of men and women equally.”

Speaking on Electoral Act amendment, the Coordinator of Spoken of Voice, Mr Bola Inyang, urged political parties to initiate policies that would enhance women participation in politics.

