C and F Porter Novelli Organises Capacity Building Forum

Goddy Egene

C and F Porter Novelli, one of Nigeria’s foremost public relations advisory firms in partnership with ORBICOM-UNESCO, the international network of communication professors and practitioners, and the Minnesota State University at Moorhead, (MSUM) has introduced a Strategic Fundraising and Capital Campaign (SFCC) training programme to Nigeria. The SFCC, a multi-faceted international training programme, aims to equip vice chancellors, rectors and principal officers of higher institutions with the requisite skills for successful fundraising that is sustainable across decades.

According to the agency, the SFCC training would enable higher education leaders to successfully respond to the existential crises of funding. It will be delivered through seven free monthly webinars and education administrators can benefit from the free monthly webinars.

Group Accounts Director, C and F, Mr. Anthony Ajero, said in a statement that the company was delight in being part of the global consortium comprising ORBICOM-UNESCO; MSUM; Strengths Incorporated; and Pace Fundraising in the USA.

“C and F has always been one of the most sought-after strategic communications advisory companies not only in Nigeria but across West Africa and beyond. The SFCC initiative is yet another in a long string of impactful initiatives we have partnered.

“SFCC aligns with our founding philosophy of working with local and international brands that desire to make positive impact and therefrom achieve superior business results than ever imagined. Hence our vision of “PR, for good” across the 60 countries and 100 offices where the Porter Novelli mantra lives,” Ajero said.

According to him, a hybrid international summit would be held between September 15 and 18, 2021, in the the United States of America.

In his comments, the Chairman of the SFCC advisory board, Prof. J. D. Amin, a former Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors (CVC), one-time Vice-Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri and later pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Dutse, said: “As we all are aware, Nigeria is experiencing a crises of funding its higher institutions. This training will assist us avert further degradation of education at the tertiary level.”

