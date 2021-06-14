Bauchi Gov Appoints New Chief of Staff

By Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has approved the appointment of Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa as the new Chief of Staff (COS) Government House, Bauchi.

According to a Press release issued by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser Media & Publicity to the Governor of Bauchi State, the appointment takes immediate effect.

Governor Mohammed had on June 9,2021 approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council (SEC) and other political appointees.

The affected political appointees included the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), the Chief of Staff (COS), Government House, and all Special Advisers except the Special Adviser Security, Special Adviser National and State Assembly Liaison, Special Adviser Social Investment and Special Adviser Media and Publicity.

The new Chief of Staff, Dr. Aminu Gamawa holds a Master’s and Doctorate Degree in Law from Harvard Law School at Harvard University, USA; one of the prominent centers of learning in the World.

He hails from Gamawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State. He is a legal practitioner, teacher, policy expert and public servant. He has worked across a wide range of organizations, government agencies, educational institutions and non– profitable entities.

In 2019 Dr. Gamawa was appointed as Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Bauchi State. He was also the State Focal Person for World Bank Projects, Chairman of Bauchi State COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee 2020, Vice Chairman of Bauchi State World Bank States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS), Regional Representative of Technical Working Group on Subnational Ease of Doing Business, among other responsibilities.

While at Harvard he was the Coordinator of Harvard Law School Graduate Forum (2011-2014) and a teaching fellow. He presented many academic and professional papers at local and international conferences. Dr. Gamawa was in the year 2020 awarded with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) Award.

Until his appointment, he was the immediate past Hon. Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Bauchi State.

