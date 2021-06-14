AFN Board Dissolved

The board of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has been dissolved.

Announcing the dissolution on Monday, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said the tenure of the board had expired. “Pursuant to article 10.4 of the 2017 constitution of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, the Ministry hereby dissolve the board of the AFN,” said the Sports Ministry in a statement.

Continuing, the statement said the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development understands that the AFN will hold an elective congress on Monday June 14.

“We have advised that the elections should be organised in accordance with the 2017 constitution of the AFN as contained in the agreement reached at the reconciliation meeting held in Abuja last April and brokered by the Confederation of African Athletics and World Athletics ,” the Ministry further said in the statement and enjoined delegates at Monday’s Elective Congress to eschew bitterness and vote for candidates that can unite the federation.

The AFN had at its extraordinary congress on Sunday June 13, 2021 held in Abuja asked the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to invoke article 10.4 of its constitution and dissolve the outgoing board.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

