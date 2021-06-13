TWITTER– NIGERIA’S STONE-AGE REACTION

You see me, I have left that Twitter thing since. The place is a cesspool of abuse, a platform for fake news and has been used to wage an effective psychological war against the country. In fact, in my mind’s eye, Twitter is a clear irritant and a tool used for the destabilization of the country, fair and square. Sadly, our leaders who do not understand that this is the new war are still using old discredited strategies to face a new threat level. This suspension of Twitter is so archaic that the thing is giving me scabies in my bum.

The last I had scabies was at the University of Ibadan in 1987. How can you suspend a platform that has 40 million Nigerians on it doing all sorts? How can you gleefully just stand there and be ‘nakedding’ yourself internationally and be calling yourself the leaders of the largest black nation in the world? So, if Twitter delete your message nko, you no commot yourself and watch them reel from the massive PR backlash. Our leaders must begin to learn how to come up to speed. This is the new world, a digitally-driven world. You cannot be talking about suspension, registration, regulation in a borderless environment.

I swear if possible, these people will bring back Decree 4. Laugh is just catching me where I am. So this Adesina, or Lai Mohammed, cannot build a team on Twitter that will counter all these negative narrations? They cannot get a team of influencers that will hedge, defend and push their policies. It is to be carrying a cane and be pursuing breeze up and down they will be doing. Sad, really sad. The vast majority of Nigerians on Twitter and social media are on it for other purposes than looking for the boil in baba’s buttocks. Suspending Twitter is like waging war against the youth. 40m youths, how do you survive that? Please, whoever is in charge? Let’s be more strategic in these things. He no hard like that. Unban the damn thing, build your own team and use the platform to sell your story effectively. Simple.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

