Tragedy Averted at Euro 2020 as CPR Revives Eriksen

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Tragedy was averted yesterday at the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship after Denmark star player, Christian Eriksen who collapsed on the pitch during their opening game with Finland in Copenhagen was revived through Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) by medical personnel from both teams.

Fans present at the game and those watching on television around the world were thrown into deep shock as medics battled for close to 15 minutes to resuscitate the 29-year old Inter Milan midfielder.

Group B’s opening match was stopped after Eriksen fell to the ground unmarked near the touchline five minutes to the end of the first half, with Danish players in tears as medics tried to revive him.

The previously raucous crowd at the Parken Stadium in the Danish capital fell silent, with Eriksen’s teammates forming a ring around him to stop anyone from seeing his on-pitch treatment.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and captain Simon Kjaer had to comfort Eriksen’s stricken partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen by the side of the pitch.

Eriksen was later stretchered off the field followed by the rest of the Denmark team, while Finland’s players also walked off.

After several minutes of anxieties amongst the host players and fans, the Danish Football Federation announced on Twitter that Eriksen had stabilized and receiving attention in the hospital

“Christian Eriksen is awake and is undergoing further tests” at the hospital,” the Danish federation said on Twitter.

European football’s governing body UEFA added that a “crisis meeting” had taken place with both teams and match officials over whether to restart the game.

However soon after stadium-wide chants of “Christian” and “Eriksen” from both sets of supporters began to ring out as his status began to filter through to supporters.

They were brought to their feet when stadium announcers said that Eriksen was “stable”.

The Group B match in Copenhagen restarted with Finland picking their first three points of the tournament with 1-0 defeat of Denmark.

Finland’s players applauded their Danish counterparts as the players returned to the field to resume the match.

Organisers UEFA said it agreed to restart the match “following the request made by players of both teams”.

The final five minutes of the first half were played, before a five-minute half-time break and the second half.

Peter Moller of the Danish Football Association told Danmarks Radio: “We have been in contact with him (Eriksen) and the players have spoken to Christian.

He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian”.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith.”

