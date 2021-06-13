The New Voices of Africa

GLITZ FOCUS

Vanessa Obioha writes that English Actor Idris Elba, MTV Base Africa, and YouTube collaborative concert to celebrate Africa Day spotlights the new wave of African stars with global appeal

Last year when the trio of English actor Idris Elba, ViacomCBS Networks Africa music channel MTV Base Africa and YouTube announced its first Africa Day Concert, the objective was to raise funds for those impacted by COVID-19. Titled ‘Africa Day Benefit Concert at Home,’ the concert paraded the continent’s biggest music stars from Grammy winners Burna Boy and Angelique Kidjo to South Africa’s Sho Madjozi, with appearances from the host of American TV ‘The Daily Host’, Trevor Noah and Jamaican musical artist Sean Paul. The concert was also a celebration of the African Union’s fight against colonialism since its foundation in 1963.

Returning this year, the Africa Day Concert takes a new hue. The recently held virtual concert highlighted the new wave of African music stars who are breaking continental boundaries and pooling global appeal under the theme ‘Africa’s Next Global Wave.’ This crop of music artists, mostly in their 20s, come from different parts of the continent. From Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana to Tanzania, their creativity and style have made them a reckoning force on the global stage.

“I’m committed to shining a light on African culture, heritage and the arts. During a year when globally we have all had to reflect deeply on our purpose, I’ve taken inspiration from the continent with its diversity of voices, creativity and innovation,” said Idris Elba.

These music stars are destined to push African sounds farther than where it is today. Over the years, African music has recorded huge global appeal, mostly due to music stars’ talents stamping identities on original African sounds like Afrobeats. Today, many sound fusions emanate from Africa, be it Amapiano, the South African flavourful sound of the moment that is a cocktail of jazz, house music and Kwaito basslines, or the perennial afrobeats and highlife sounds.

“It is a tremendous inspiration to see how our African artists and Africans on the continent and globally are lighting the way through creativity, collaboration and innovation. MTV through music, culture, and active citizenship unifies and strives to mobilise the youth to drive hope and positive change,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Monde Twala.

For Alex Okosi, the Managing Director of Emerging Markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at YouTube, the time is perfect to shine the spotlight on these emerging artists that will make a global impact on African culture and music.

The over one-hour show strived to achieve this. It spotlighted the artists and the creative directors who worked tirelessly to translate their message and style visually. For instance, Nigerian singer Teni opened the show in a dimly lit set with a wooden cage draped in greenery. Musical legends like Yvonne Chaka Chaka of South Africa and Kidjo were featured while comedians like Mark Angel and Gabonese football star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang spoke loftily about the African culture. Below are some of the music stars who performed at the concert and are making musical imprints on the continent and beyond.

Omah Lay: COVID-19 may have affected the world negatively, but it also brought some good tidings. One of such is the discovery of Omah Lay, a young recording producer and singer who gained prominence last year with his songs such as ‘Bad Influence’. ‘Infinity’ featuring Nigerian rapper Olamide is one of his successful hits so far.

Born Stanley Omah Didiah, the singer started as a rapper under the stage name ‘Lil King’ as part of a rap group. By 2019, he released a self-produced single, ‘Do Not Disturb.’ Since his rising fame, the artist from Rivers has been collaborating with other artists, including the multi-platinum-selling American artist 6LACK on the track ‘Damn’. He calls his music style ‘Omah Lay Music’, a fusion of sounds with global appeal. His cousin, he said, taught him how to write poems and lyrics, but he became more motivated after listening to ‘That’s That Shit’ by Snoop Dogg. He has released two EPs so far.

Focalistic: Born Lethabo Sebetso, the 25-year old rapper and singer from South Africa, is not entirely new in the music industry, but his fame rose after he released his 2020 song ‘Ke Star.’ The Amapiano star gained more prominence after he featured Davido in a remix released earlier in the year. Since numbers are very important in the music business, ‘Ke Star’ remix streams and views on platforms like YouTube have made it the most successful hit of the artist to date. In fact, American music mogul P.Diddy was seen jamming to the infectious hit. The artist revealed in an interview that he is working on another project with Davido.

For the Pretoria born artist, music wasn’t his first love, but he never let go once he found it. He has been featured by South Africa’s music superstars like Cassper Nyovest. Focalistic is unique for his blend of hip-hop and Amapiano. The rapper believes he has found a better canvas to convey his message sonically. Though he claimed it was never intentional, it has certainly made him international.

Gyakie: At age 22, Jackeline Acheampong is enjoying unprecedented fame. The Ghanaian singer is one of the most dominant sounds in Ghana and Africa. Her stardom came with the 2020 hit ‘Forever’ from her five-track EP, titled ‘Seed’. The song topped both local and international charts, including Billboard’s Top Triller Global. Last March, she released a remix featuring Nigerian Omah Lay. Gyakie is also the first African creator to be selected for Spotify’s Equal Music Program.

Gyakie hails from Kumasi and comes from a family of musicians. Her father is Ghanaian highlife legend Ernest’ Owoahene’ Nana Acheampong, one-half of the famous Lumba Brothers. Her career dream was to work in the corporate world, but the music DNA in her blood was thicker than water. After meeting a Nigerian producer Sosa in Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, she was convinced that music was her true calling.

She identifies as an afrobeats and afro-fusion musical artist. Her first single ‘Love is Pretty’ was released in 2019. Gyakie has an international recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment, RCA Records UK and Sony Music Africa.

Zuchu: The Tanzanian singer born Zuhura Othman Soud is one of the popular voices emerging from Africa. She is the daughter of the revered female Taarab musician Khadija Kopa and started evincing her passion for music at a young age. For her debut EP, ‘I am Zuchu’, she featured her mother. She was also featured on Nigerian singer Olakira’s ‘Sere’ hit. Zuchu became the first East African female artist to be awarded the Silver Plaque Button by YouTube for hitting 100,000 subscribers within a week.

Elaine: The 22-year-old South African singer is one of the youngest music stars dominating South African charts. Her trap-soul kind of music makes her a reckoning force in the industry. She is called South Africa’s new ‘RnB It Girl’.

Born Ndivhuwo Elaine Mukheli, she started singing at age six and participated in the school choir and various talent competitions. She received a gold medal at the 8th World Choir Games in Riga, Latvia. Elaine began writing her music in high school, and in 2019, she released her first single ‘Slip Away.’ That same year she released her debut EP ‘Elements’ which climbed the charts and was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry of South Africa in August 2020. She was signed to Columbia Records last year. Her latest single is ‘Right Now.’

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

