T.B JOSHUA – THE MIRACLE MAN OF IKOTUN

Me I use to fear this great man of God: my first introduction to him was during the fracas between my then pastor, Chris Okotie and the fine Pastor Chris of Christ Embassy. Then, Pastor Joshua was dragged into the fray. As Okotie was my pastor, na so I mumu take side. I come dey see Joshua as the son of the red one. Then he worked on Kanu Nwankwo and Daniel Amokachi. I come dey look am differently. Then I started seeing sitting African presidents swear by him and so many foreigners fly down, and then I said to myself, just maybe this man has something.

Then one day, as I was going to Egbeda to chase one girl who had said, if you really want me, come to Egbeda. If you know how traffic for that side be, you will tell the girl to carry her k-legs go away. But I was determined to nail this one. That is how I carry myself go there o. Like Saul in the bible, that is how I got to Synagogue after four hours in traffic. I stop say, make I rest and the man was preaching, and I was listening on the public address system.

I know you are waiting for me to say that I stopped and enter the church and do an altar call abi? Na lie, the force wey pull me that day was really strong. I continue my journey mbok. Anyways, his death came as a surprise, especially at his relatively young age. But God knows better. We cannot question but bow our head in supplication. Since his passing more information has been coming out showing that he was indeed special and different. God will give his family and his millions of followers the strength to handle his demise. Painful.

