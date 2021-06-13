Ode of A Speaking ASS

Scripture has it that a willing Ass was once about to be ridden to its’ death and an angel got in the way as an adversary action, adverse reaction, a reverse action and when the ridder continued to goad the LORD opened a door of utterance unto the Ass and the rider heard from the horses’ mouth which we know is usually truth and reason, because its’ utterance but speech is fact and logic, there is usually no reason for logistics, the philosopher is bored… permit me to speak for a season not as someone but an Ass, for learning may abound on the lip but the mouth is taught by the heart of the wise…the prayer of the wise shall be for their lips to keep them and for their tongue to be meek…When a man’s sense of duty will be like that of a woman, his master shall have to consider his chastity, but some men are like that, they can go to war-front and put their lives on first line charge to hear their master…

This man is now an old man but every-time he’ll be doing like a child. Is this the manner of approach to things. Doesn’t he know he should be having lots of regrets. He never mourns with the bereaved nor Jubilant with them that rejoice. He finds it easy to keep at nothing, jack of all trade, is it by force he will teach we Ehugbo. He thinks of himself as a man of thought but does not think. An imbecile of old…. If I eat now, its’ not going to digest, I had no respite in the day and no rest at night, only debt and blame came calling.

When you came to yourself you’ve forgotten who it were on the line, they were never on your mind, you’re no longer young at heart to play with the boys, so, your sister will not be happy that you at once did her any good instead of you and your brother will talk down at you like his mothers’ infidel…nobody likes how you sound but if not for sound-mind, how would you know you’re in need, is it not the insane that is given to want. When you take the wise for a ride, you must be a fool, for nothing have you to show for his understanding…

When they call your bluff, call them back, for you cannot have blackmail as a fallback position… to over-reach own wisdom ones got to go solo, but was Solo not man of the people, did he not have one thousand concubines, servant-ministers, ruling-governors. He was not solo but lonely in the midst of his companions for they did not understand until the queen of Sheba came to prove him with questions… It was not his choice, he couldn’t help himself, the rich hath many companions, neither could I have done otherwise at first if not that I got solo at last.

Doth not the Ass speak, is he not silly, he’s self-righteous in his sayings but mean no justice, is he the only wise fool we know or is a mad-man not given to logic without reason, ever seen anyone sane looking forward without expectation… if not that reason failed, of what use was logic to Juris’-prudence or to the Judges’-verdict, the jury is not always prudent but not that they should not be prudent always.

We don’t understand the type of person this man became but do you know the size of what became of him, though you nowadays cannot say he’s wise or foolish under oath and live… tell him he’s waking up too late, if I were to be him, he cannot enter my compound, his endowment is futile. But is there any blessing without a curse, is blessing not caused. Its him screened… do you know that this one is nobody and somebody snap him put for television, if you know the world of that man you’d not believe his word… so, knowledge is in the market place and I went to look for it in the forest of Lebanon, to which Solomon resorts… knowledge is for money but wisdom is a secret revealed by understanding and skill… oh so, this one is someone but does not have even one exposure, newspaper node snap everybody like Tv, am not talking about foto, was he not on television, his image was not good yet his snapshot was. What am saying is that he must be a good object but objectionable for his image that was bad, nobody gave him a chance…

The press can afford to be hypocritical but should not become cynical, there are our last hope of speaking to ourselves as a nation in search of truth and justice…newspaper them fit pretend but if them come join de do ‘holier than thou’ we go continue to deceive ourself in this country…sometimes when you’re watching Tv and see what’s going on in some parts of this country you’re like in another country. I think we joined the world, men playing into the hands of female teachers that are supposed to be learning, that’s why a woman knows how to ask question and does her home-work…when people follow one another, some de follow book some the follow sense only one might look sober and will soon get to his breaking point for one was never priceless, woman is never part of a junta, she has no secret to keep… we stopped working at this game and started talking over it. If fans will depend on match-fixing the team is not good, they must have been watched and should go prepare for another tournament… Look, these guys are stoking fire, he should know that this is not the kind of speech you make off the cuff and your comments got to be reserved but he shows up on the scene of blood-letting and begins to talk at length to live-press…

–––Eleje Willy, Lagos

