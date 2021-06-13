Johnson, Budding Novelist, Unveils ‘The Extinguisher’

An upcoming writer and novelist, Adetola Johnson, has published her first novel, The Extinguisher, and is already selling on Amazon.

The novel, which was released into the market last month, tells the story of what young undergraduates face in higher institutions of learning.

The story is also about friendship and sadism and centres around a young woman, Funmi, thrust to the forefront of conflicts as she finds herself in a whirlpool of events that would demand her sacrifice all she holds dear.

Johnson said though the book is fictional, it relates to the day to day life of an average Nigerian undergraduate with her own personal experience forming the basis of the story.

“Though a book of fiction, the book was born from my personal experience in the university and an attempt by a young lady to make sense of a bizarre life experience.”

Adetola Olaitan Johnson was born over 40 years ago in Offa, Kwara State, where she also had her early education. She later proceeded to the University of Ilorin where she studied Human Physiology and graduated with honours almost 20 years ago.

She also holds a certificate in acting and practises bead and jewellery making. Adetola is happily married with three lovely daughters.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

