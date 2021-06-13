FG Suspends Salaries of 331 Civil Servants over IPPIS Non-compliance

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has suspended the salaries of 331 civil servants on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform following their failure to carry out the online records update that is being implemented in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and participate in the physical verification exercise.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, issued the directive via a circular dated June 9, 2021.

The circular with reference number: HCSF/CSO/HRM/T/41, signed on her behalf by the Permanent Secretary, Career Management Office, Mahmuda Mamman, was addressed to all permanent secretaries, the Accountant General of the Federation and the Auditor-General of the Federation.

It stated that despite all the various circulars issued requesting employees of MDAs to carry out an online records update on the IPPIS verification portal, some employees in the core-MDAs had failed to comply with the directives.

It added that as a result of this lapse, the affected workers also could not participate in the physical verification exercise that was carried out between June 2018 and December 2020 as their records could not be traced on the verification portal.

The IPPIS records update exercise was initiated to rid the service of ghost workers, strengthen accountability, cut down on government expenditure and improve service delivery through automation of human resource functions and provision of reliable and timely information for decision making.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Abdulaganiyu Aminu, described the present exercise as the first phase as more names would be published in the subsequent phases.

The circular further enjoined the concerned officers to report to the office of the Director, (IPPIS-SW) in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for further information/clarification.

